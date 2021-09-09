iFFalcon K72 Smart TV With Video Calling Feature Debuts In India: Details Here

New Delhi: The 55-inch iFFalcon K72 4K Smart TV was launched by TCL in India. The Smart TV comes with an External Camera for Video Calling. It also comes with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. There’s also motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology which should help it deliver smoother visuals. The iFFalcon K72 also supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV price in India, availability

The iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs. 51,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart. The iFFalcon TV comes in a single Black colour option. The smart TV is offered with a year’s warranty.

Flipkart is offering the iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,778. There are multiple banks offers listed for the flagship iFFalcon TV with up to Rs. 1,250 off with certain terms and conditions.

IFFalcon K72 55 inch 4K TV Specifications

The recently launched iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV runs Android TV 11. As mentioned, the smart TV sports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with an external camera for video calls.

The 55-inch iFFalcon K72 4K TV also supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10. It also comes with MEMC which is supposed to give smoother visuals. TCL says gamers could enjoy lag-free and blur-free visuals. The smart TV also comes with YouTube, Netflix, Disney + Hostar, and other such apps preinstalled. Other apps can be downloaded through the integrated Google Play store.

The TCL sub-brand also comes with AIxIoT – a fusion of artificial intelligence and the company’s Internet of Things. This will allow users to control other smart devices in their home through their 55-inch iFFalcon K72 4K TV. Users also have the hands-free Voice Control 2.0 feature to control various features of the TV.

Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one SPDIF port, and Bluetooth. It also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi i.e. support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The smart TV measures 1234 x 724 x 86 mm and weighs 11 kg without the stand. Its supplied remote control comes with Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant keys.