If Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ Has Left You Hungry for More Action, THESE Military Series Are Sure To Entertain You

As Yami Gautam mesmerises audiences with her captivating charm in ‘Article 370,’ the stage is set for an adrenaline-fueled journey through the world of military drama. Following the 2016 Kashmir unrest, local agent Zooni Haksar is chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and dismantle the conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 – all without bloodshed. Featuring stellar performances by Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, and Sukhita Aiyar, this series offers a glimpse into the world of Intelligence Field Officers and their classified missions in combating terrorism.

If ‘Article 370’ has left you yearning for more military action dramas, you’re in for a treat. Dive into a world of intense military drama with our curated list of OTT shows. From riveting action sequences to complex characters navigating treacherous terrain, these series promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, buckle up and prepare for an exhilarating ride through the world of military espionage and bravery.

Avrodh: The Siege Within 2

“Avrodh: The Siege Within 2” on SonyLIV offers a gripping narrative of Indian Army operations against terrorism and counterfeit currency. Starring Abir Chatterjee, Vijay Krishna, Vikram Gokhale, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan and Rajesh Khattar in pivotal roles, the series unveils the complexities of military strategy amidst Pakistani conspiracies. With intense action and a landmark storyline leading to demonetisation, it’s a must-watch for its riveting portrayal of courage and patriotism.

Sarhad

“Sarhad” on Watcho Exclusives is a must-watch for its gripping portrayal of Junaid’s transformation from a militant to facing interrogation by Mahesh Singh. Set in Kashmir, the series delves into treachery, strained relationships, espionage, and offers a fresh take on militancy. Junaid’s surrender to the Indian armed forces adds mystery to the plot, with Mahesh Singh, an Indian intelligence officer, leading the interrogation to uncover the truth. The series boasts a talented cast including Imran Farooq Ganaie, Dharmendra Singh, Adil Pala, and more, making it a compelling watch for those seeking suspense and drama.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

“Uri: The Surgical Strike” on Zee5 is a gripping military action film depicting the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina, the movie follows Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) leading the Para (Special Forces). Divided into five chapters, it chronicles the Indian military’s surgical strike against militants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing the bravery and determination of the Indian army special forces. Witness their covert operation to avenge the killing of fellow soldiers at their base by a terrorist group.

Pippa

“Pippa” on Prime Video is a gripping biographical war film following Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment and his siblings during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, the movie is named after the Russian tank PT-76 and traces Mehta’s journey in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s war memoir, it unfolds real-life events during the Battle of Garibpur in 1971, highlighting Captain Balram’s leadership, his unit’s victory, and his family’s sacrifices during the turbulent war period.

Special Ops

“Special Ops” on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch for espionage thriller enthusiasts. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent on a mission to thwart terror attacks in India. Based on real events spanning nineteen years, it offers a high-stakes journey of intrigue and counter-terrorism efforts. With its gripping narrative and dynamic characters, “Special Ops” keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, showcasing the dedication of agents like Himmat Singh.

Bard Of Blood

“Bard of Blood” on Netflix is a must-watch espionage series, adapted from Bilal Siddiqi’s novel and starring Emraan Hashmi. Follow Kabir Anand, a former Indian Intelligence agent turned teacher, as he embarks on a perilous mission to rescue captive officers. With its suspenseful plot and relentless pursuit of truth, the series takes you on a thrilling journey through dangerous terrains and shadowy corridors. Featuring intricate characters and exhilarating action, “Bard of Blood” promises an edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish.

State of Siege: 26/11

“State of Siege: 26/11” on ZEE5 is a gripping military action thriller depicting the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Featuring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Jyoti Gauba, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Mukul Dev, and Naren Kumar, the series portrays the NSG’s Operation Black Tornado. Through the lens of NSG Commandos, it offers a riveting depiction of heroism amid chaos. With its intense narrative and portrayal of real-life events, “State of Siege: 26/11” immerses viewers in one of India’s darkest moments, showcasing resilience and bravery in the fight against terror.