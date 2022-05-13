If I’m the selector I’ll select Dinesh Karthik as wicketkeeper batsman for the World Cup team: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh applauded Dinesh Karthik and spoke about his performance in the ongoing TATA IPL. He highlighted the fact that he is one of the best finishers this season and also hinted that he would select Dinesh Karthik for the T20 World cup squad if given a chance of being a selector.

While speaking during the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, “Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding for RCB. He is very good at leg side shots than his off sides, excellent at taking singles but I think, over all he understands his game very well. Whenever he is left with last chances, he makes sure that he finishes the game. For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL then it is none other than Dinesh Kartik. If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicket keeper and batsman because he deserves that. And if ever Indian Cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side. Anyway, I have gone deep into the future but yeah once again, I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game.”

When asked about Dinesh Karthik’s effect on RCB this season coach Sanjay Bangar stated how well he is doing for RCB and also helping out the younger players to get the best out of them.

While speaking during the Inside RCB show on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said, “Dinesh Karthik has been pretty good for us, we chose him for a particular role because we knew that since after AB de Villiers left that’s gonna be a big hole to fill. With his balance and skill set he has actually got the best out of our younger batsmen who bat at the middle order with him, so even at times he has batted with Mahipal Lomror or at times with Shahbaz or with couple other batsmen and he’s used all his experience not only taking that experience into his game but also how he’s got the young batsmen to play around him is indeed a credit to his contribution to the team”.

