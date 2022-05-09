Elon Musk
“If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances…”: Tweets Elon Musk

By Haraprasad Das
New York: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known to stir up a storm with his tweets, sparked another buzz today in a post talking about death under “mysterious circumstances”.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” tweeted Mr Musk, about a week after he announced his decision to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 Billion.

Shortly before this, Mr Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication saying he is involved in “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment”. “And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” the post adds.

The communication also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

The two posts sparked speculation on whether the Tesla CEO is facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war.

 

 

