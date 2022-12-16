If High Court Didn’t Intervene In Anand Tappo Murder Case……

Bhubaneswar: The sensational Anand Tappo murder case had recently taken a dramatic twist after High Court reprimanded the Commissionerate Police and acted tough on an inspector who had allegedly not accepted the complaint to investigate the case.

Recently, the High Court, hearing a petition filed by Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo, directed the Commissionerate police to shift IIC Samita Mishra of Infocity police station and keep her away from field posting. The court had also directed the DCP to monitor the case closely.

After the High Court direction, the entire city police seems to awake from its slumber and showed its efficiency with launching a fresh probe into the case.

The DCP called the parents of Anand Tappo and discussed the matter with them. Later, a police team questioned the accused at Infocity police station.

Now, questions arise- Would police accept Bandhan Tappo’s complaint if High Court didn’t intervene in the case? Would police investigate into the allegation against ace hockey star Birendra Lakra who is a DSP rank officer? The answer is obviously ‘No’.

Whatever is happening now, it is only because of the High Court.

Anand’s parents had met DCP Prateek Singh on Thursday and reiterated that their son was murdered. His mother said that she always considers Birendra like her another son.

Finger has been raised against Anand’ girlfriend Manjit Tete who had a role behind the entire scene. It is said that Manjit had broken her relationship with Anand and developed intimacy with the hockey player that might lead to such an unfortunate incident.

However, police are still maintaining silence on the matter.