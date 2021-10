Anantnag: Security forces have diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

According to reports, a joint team comprising police party from Achabal Police Station along with soldiers from 19 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel from 164 Battalion detected the IED installed on Achabal-Kokernag Road.

On being informed, the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot and diffused the IED safely.