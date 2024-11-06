Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance launched simultaneous searches at six locations in Bhubaneswar and Puri today in connection with allegations of disproportionate assets against Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, Junior Manager (Civil), BCD-II, Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), Bhubaneswar.

The searches are being carried out by a team led by 8 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 8 Inspectors, and other supporting staff. Based on search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance Of Bhubaneswar, vigilance sleuths conducted search operations

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected soon.

Search Locations:

– Residential House: Plot No. 504, Khata No. 189, Arya Vihar, under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar

– Flat: No. 430, B Block, 4th floor, at Balukhanda Mouza, Dist. Puri

– Parental House: Village Mundamba, PO/PS. Jankia, Dist. Khordha

– Office: IDCO, Bhubaneswar

– Crusher: Located at his native village Mundamba, Jankia, Khordha

– Relative’s House: Samantarapur, Bhubaneswar