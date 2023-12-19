IDBI Bank’s Branch Manager Held For Embezzling Rs 1cr In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Police have arrested Anjan Kumar Satpathy, branch manager of IDBI Bank situated on the main road of Nabarangpur Town for allegedly embezzling Rs. 1 Crore.

An internal audit revealed the discrepancy in the amount on December 15 and the Branch Manager was taken into custody after questioning by the police, said Nabarangpur SDPO Krushnachandra Bhatra.

According to police, on the 1st and 2nd of December, branch manager Anjan Shetpathi took out Rs. 1 crore from the bank locker to deposit in the State Bank of India. However, a discrepancy of Rs 1 crore was found in the accounts of the bank during the internal audit.

After getting information, the divisional general manager (DGM) Swarup Dutta started an investigation and found that the branch manager Anjan Kumar Satpathy had misappropriated the amount without depositing it in the SBI.