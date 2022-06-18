ICSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Received ICSI Best Chapter Award For The Year 2020 In Gold Grade

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Bhubaneswar Chapter received ICSI Best Chapter Award for the year 2020 in Gold Grade.

The award was presented to the Bhubaneswar Chapter Team on 18th June 2022 at Lonavala, Maharashtra during the inaugural session of the 23rd National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries (June 18-19, 2022)

This achievement is due to support, cooperation and participation from each of the students, members, EIRC, other offices of the ICSI, the HQ, Govt. Offices, Corporate Houses, Print & Electronic Media Houses of Odisha and the ICSI Staff Members.

Bhubaneswar Chapter was established by the ICSI in the year 1981. At present, the ICSI has 4 examination centres, 9 study centres, Signed MOU with Berhampur University, IIM, Sambalpur, Birla Global University, Sri Sri University, GIET University, National Law University, Xavier University, KiiT University, Odisha State Open University and SOA University of Odisha. At present there are around 2700 students and about 400 members in Odisha.