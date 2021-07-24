ICSE & ISC Results Announced; Result Around 100%

New Delhi: The results of class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations results have been declared.

The results have been made available on the official website – https://www.cisce.org/. Result can now be pulled via SMS.

Both class 10 and 12 of the council of Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE) board recorded a near-perfect success rate of 99.98% and 99.76%.

Maharashtra is 100% for class 10 and 99.94% for class 12. Students can report error in the calculation in CISCE results to their school heads.

This is the second year in a row, the Board has resorted to an alternative assessment scheme for evaluating ICSE and ISC students.

In 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many papers of the then ongoing board exams had to be stopped.