ICSE Class 10th Results: 4 Share Top Spot with 99.8% marks, Know how to check

New Delhi: The results of the ICSE Examinations for Class 10th conducted by the Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations have been released. The pass percentage this year has been 99.97 and girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent vs 99.97.

Four students, Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, and Kanishka Mittal, share the top rank inthe examinations with 99.80 per cent marks.

The CISCE held ICSE and ISC exams in two semesters in 2022. Semester 1 examinations were held between December 2021 to January 2022 and the Semester 2 exams were held between April to May 2022. More than 1 lakh students took the ICSE Class 10 board exams.

The results can be checked from the CISCE’s CAREERS portal, on the website, and through SMS. Candidates who took the test and wish to get their results through SMS can text ICSE to 09248082883. Students who have failed or want to apply for revaluation/rechecking can do so from 17th July. The rechecking window will be open till July 23rd.

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022: Here’s How to check

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result.

Visit the official results website of CISCE

On the homepage, click on the result link

Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference