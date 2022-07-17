ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 Announced

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday declared the ICSE or class 10 exams results.

The pass percentage stood at 99.97 per cent. The girls have performed marginally better than boys scoring 99.98% while boys are at 99.97%.

Students can now check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared.

Download ICSE 10th Result 2022 on DigiLocker:

Here’s follow these steps to download it:

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app in your mobile phone or visit its official website– https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Create an account on the app or website.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and verify the OTP.

Step 4: Add your login credentials .

Step 5: Students will then be able to download their mark sheets.