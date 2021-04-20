ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) cancelled its class 10 board examinations in wake of the current COVID-19 situation across the country.

Meanwhile, ICSE in its circular has also mentioned that the status of class 12 board exams remains the same that these exams will be conducted (offline) at a later date. Earlier, it had given Class 10 students the option of writing the exam online or offiline at a later date. Now it has asked for Class 11 admissions to begin in ISC sector schools.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.

On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31.