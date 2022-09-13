Iconic French film director Jean-Luc Godard passes away at 91

GENEVA: Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, has died aged 91, multiple French media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as Breathless and Contempt, which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped kick-start a new way of filmmaking, complete with handheld camera work, jump cuts and existential dialogue.

Godard made a string of films, often politically charged and experimental, which pleased few outside a small circle of fans and frustrated many critics through their purported overblown intellectualism.