Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya To Come Up At Andharua In Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: An iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya will soon come up at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.

The Minister said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Adarsha Vidyalaya will be laid on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5, the Minister said.

Dash further informed that the iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya will be built on 25 acres of land with an expenditure of around Rs 100 crore. The model school will have classes XI and XII with a student strength of 500 initially who will be naturally promoted to Class XII.

The S&ME Minister further stated that the meritorious students passing out of the 314 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State will study at this model school.

“Apart from teaching in regular courses, the school will also provide coaching facilities for competitive examinations like NDA etc.,” Dash said and added that the entire expenditure from teaching, boarding, food etc of these students will be borne by the state government.