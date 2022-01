Bhubaneswar: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated the first Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test kit– ImCOV-Ag developed in Odisha.

According to reports, the kit for testing samples for COVID-19 will be available in the market within two months.

The ImCOV-Ag has been developed by Bhubaneswar-based IMGENEX India Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar.