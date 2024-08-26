ICG Rescues 11 From Sinking Ship on Way to Port Blair in Swift Night Operation

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday conducted a rapid nocturnal operation, rescuing 11 individuals from a merchant vessel that was sinking while travelling from Kolkata to Port Blair.

The rescue mission was executed by the Coast Guard vessels Sarang and Amogh, with the assistance of a CG Dornier aircraft, despite the difficult maritime conditions.

The ICG reported that the merchant ship ITT PUMA went down 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island during its journey from Kolkata to Port Blair. Visuals of the nighttime rescue operation have been disseminated by the Coast Guard.