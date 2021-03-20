Iceland reports a volcanic eruption near Capital

Reykjavík: Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavík, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tweeted Friday.

“The eruption was first seen on a web camera,” writes the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) in an update Friday. “It was also confirmed on thermal satellite imagery.”

A new video of the eruption at Geldingardalur valley in Reykjanes peninsula. Taken from the Coast Guard helicopter. #Reykjanes #Eruption #Fagradalsfjall pic.twitter.com/B862heMzQL — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021



According to initial information from IMO, the fissure is about 200 meters long and located within 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) of Suðurstrandarvegur, a road that runs along the peninsula’s southern coast.

The office reported earlier Friday night that the eruption had begun near the small mountain of Fagradalsfjall.

The eruption is located in the middle of the peninsula, which connects the capital of Reykjavik to the Keflavik International Airport near its tip. The area is also near the popular Blue Lagoon hot springs resort, although there is no indication yet of any people or property being at any risk.

Earthquake activity in the region had been lower in the days leading up to the eruption and there are no reports of any ash fall yet.

The eruption still spurred local authorities to change the volcanic flight color code to red, which indicates that an eruption is occurring.