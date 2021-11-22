ICDS Supervisor Caught While Taking Bribe In Nuapada

Nuapada: The Vigilance officials on Monday apprehended an ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in the Sinapali block of Nuapada district.

The accused has been identified as Harshamani Dei, the ICDS supervisor in the Nuapada district.

According to reports, the accused supervisor demanded bribes of Rs 80,000 for an appointment at Anganwadi Centre.

With no option left, the victim informed the vigilance officials about the same. Acting on the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from the victim. The cops also recovered the bribe money from his possession.

The Vigilance team also conducted searches at three places of Harshamani including Sinapali office in Nuapada district. Further investigation is underway in this regard.