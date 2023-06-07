ICC WTC Final | Australia 73/2 against India at lunch break

India struck twice as Australia successfully negotiated a tricky opening session of the ICC World Test Championship Final to reach 73/2 at lunch on the first day.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were the wicket-takers for India, with the pair removing Usman Khawaja for a duck and David Warner for 43 to leave honours shared after an engrossing first two hours of the one-off Test at The Oval.

The world’s No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne survived a couple of close shaves to reach 26* at lunch, with fellow batter Steve Smith at the other end and unbeaten on two.

India’s pace quartet of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Siraj and Thakur troubled Australia’s batters for much of the first hour, with Shami and Siraj in particular getting plenty of movement off the seam under the grey south London skies.

Siraj got the edge to get the key wicket of Khawaja in the fourth over and it was looking like an inspired decision by India skipper Rohit Sharma to elect to field after he won the toss and chose to bowl.

But as the sun began to poke out after a tricky start to the contest, Australia’s batters started to get on top and Warner found scoring more easier to come by and even took 16 from one Umesh over.

Warner flayed at a wide one down the leg side from Thakur on the stroke of lunch to give India a lifeline and the Asian side will be seeking the key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith during the second session to justify their decision to bowl first.

Australia went in as expected with Scott Boland included to replace injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, while India left out Ravichandran Ashwin from their final XI and instead opted for a quartet of pace options alongside star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj