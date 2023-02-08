ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final To Be Played At The Oval In June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the final of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship will be played at the Oval, London from June 7 to 11 with a reserve day in place (12 June).

New Zealand had won the inaugural edition, defeating India by eight wickets in the 2021 final in Southampton.

Australia leads the nine-team points table for the ongoing cycle with a healthy points percentage of 75.56, followed by India at 58.93.

The two teams are set to face off in a four-match Test series, beginning 9 February in Nagpur, and the eventual result will play a significant part in determining the eventual finalists.

Remaining ICC World Test Championship Fixtures

India v Australia series

India v Australia (1st Test) – Nagpur, India, 9-13 February

India v Australia (2nd Test) – Delhi, India, 17-21 February

India v Australia (3rd Test) – Dharamsala, India, 1-5 March

India v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India, 9-13 March

South Africa v West Indies series

South Africa v West Indies (1st Test) – Centurion, South Africa, 28 February-4 March

South Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa, 8-12 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka series

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand, 9-13 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, 17-21 March