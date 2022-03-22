ICC Women’s World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh By 110 Runs

Hamilton: Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana’s performance gave India a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s World Cup, here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-inning collapse to post a modest 229 for seven. Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament.

The big win helped India improve their Net-Run-Rate (0.768) further. The Mithali Raj-led side will take on South Africa in the final league match on Sunday.

Brief Scores: India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37)