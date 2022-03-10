ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: New Zealand Beat India By 62 Runs

Hamilton: Amelia Ker’s all-round performance helped New Zealand outclass India by 62 runs in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Seddon Park here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first, India made a positive start but stuck after being not able to take quick wickets.

Chasing 261, the Indians were three wickets down for 50 runs in 19.1 overs.

India were all out for 198 with Harmanpreet top-scoring a 63-ball 71 while Mithali Raj added 31 off 56 balls, Opener Yastika Bhatia made 28 off 59 balls.

India will next play West Indies on Saturday.