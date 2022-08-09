ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings: Renuka Singh Makes Rapid Rise To 18th Spot

New Delhi: Indian pacer Renuka Singh has stormed to the 18th spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings for bowlers. She achieved the feat after finishing as the top wicket-taker in the CWG 2022.

Australian opening batter Beth Mooney jumped back in front of team-mate and skipper Meg Lanning to reclaim her place as the No.1 ranked batter on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

The ICC released the latest set of rankings on Tuesday and Mooney’s rise back to the top and the massive jump from India youngster Jemimah Rodrigues inside the top 10 were among the many eye-catching moves made following a thrilling Commonwealth Games tournament.

Mooney was the leading run-scorer at the tournament with 179 runs from five innings for her country and that allowed the 28-year-old to leapfrog Lanning and claim the top billing she lost to her captain last month.

Lanning managed just 91 runs during the 10-day tournament that was held at Edgbaston, but the experienced right-hander remains in second place on the latest T20I rankings for batters that is dominated by Australian players.

In total there are four Australians inside the top 10 list for batters, with emerging superstar Tahlia McGrath jumping seven spots to fifth overall after another excellent tournament.

Silver medallists India have three players inside the top 10, with Rodrigues the biggest mover (up seven places to 10th overall) on the back of her 146 runs for her country.

She joins Smriti Mandhana (fourth) and Shafali Verma (sixth) as India batters inside the top 10.

South Africa duo Anneke Bosch (up five spots to 20th) and Tazmin Brits (up six places to 22nd) were also to make giants strides on the latest batter rankings despite a lean tournament for the Proteas, while team-mate Nonkululeko Mlaba moves up 14 places to eighth on the rankings for bowlers.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world after five wickets for the tournament in Birmingham, while there are some other small adjustments made inside the top 10 on the latest rankings.

Ecclestone’s experienced team-mate Katherine Brunt rises one spot to second, while South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail (fourth) and Australia quick Megan Schutt (fifth) each rise two places.

New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine remains way out in front on the latest rankings for all-rounders following yet another consistent tournament for her country at the Commonwealth Games.

The evergreen 32-year-old scored the second most runs for the tournament (177) behind only Mooney and chimed in with six valuable wickets to help lift the White Ferns to a bronze medal.

Australia star Ashleigh Gardner is Devine’s closest challenger and she rises one place to second, while India’s Deepti Sharma also moves up a spot to fourth overall.