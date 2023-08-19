ICC unveils mascot duo for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

As the Cricket World Cup approaches and anticipation soars following the recent fixtures announcement, the ICC has introduced its mascot duo for the upcoming prestigious event.

The mascots were unveiled during an event in Gurugram in India in the presence of the captains of the reigning U19 World Cup Champions, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.

Originating from a distant cricket utopia called the Crictoverse, the male and female mascots represent distinct traits that stand as symbols of both gender equality and diversity.

With a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed, the female character’s pinpoint accuracy leaves even the boldest batters in awe. Her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination make her a supercharged fast bowling prowess. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, she stands ever-ready to set the game aflame.

The male character exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess. His every shot, from sneaky finesse to seam-smashing sixes, resonates with an electrifying force that captivates audiences. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage alight and electrifying the crease with every stroke.

The fans will have the unique opportunity to participate in the all-important naming stage before 27 August.