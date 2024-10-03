Sharjah: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered social media moderation tool at the Women’s T20 World Cup. This initiative aims to protect players and fans from toxic content, including hate speech and harassment, fostering a safer and more inclusive online environment.

The tool, developed in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors social media channels associated with the tournament and its participants. Over 60 players have already opted in for this service, which is designed to shield them from harmful comments and enhance their mental well-being.

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It’s been great to see so many players and teams embrace our new initiative.”

South African cricketer Sinalo Jafta highlighted the tool’s significance: “There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss—or even a victory—and seeing degrading comments. This protection allows players to share their lives without fear of judgment or criticism.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off today in Sharjah, with the final scheduled for October 20 in Dubai. This AI tool represents a significant step towards ensuring a supportive and respectful atmosphere for everyone involved in the tournament.