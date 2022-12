ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: All you need to know

The first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from 14 to 29 January 2023.

16 teams will participate in the marquee event and some of them have already started unveiling their squads for the same.

The squads

Group A:

Australia: Squad to be announced

Bangladesh: Squad to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad to be announced

USA: Squad to be announced

Group B:

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward

Group C:

Indonesia: Squad to be announced

Ireland: Amy Hunter (c), Siúin Wood (vc), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires

Group D:

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree