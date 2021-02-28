ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Moves To No. 3, Rohit Sharma Attains Career-Best Spot

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin has progressed four places to third position on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for bowlers on Sunday.

India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who was the highest scorer in the Ahmedabad Test, attained a career-best ranking of 8th among batsmen.

Rohit is now the third Indian batsman along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the top 10.

Kane Williamson remains the top-ranked batsman in the longest format of the game while Australian pacer Pat Cummins is still the No.1-ranked Test bowler.

Ashwin’s spin-bowling partner and Player of the Match in the pink-ball Test Axar Patel also made solid gains. Left-arm spinner Patel’s 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position.

James Anderson, who went wicketless in the third Test against India, lost three places and slipped to sixth place.

Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad, who didn’t get to bowl much on a surface that assisted spinners, dropped one place each.