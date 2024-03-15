ICC Starts – Stop Clock rule in ODIs, T20Is

The trial basis 60-second stop clock rule is set to become a permanent feature in international cricket as approved at the ongoing series of meetings of the ICC in Dubai. This new rule is expected to be implemented during the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

To ensure the timely completion of matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a rule necessitating the display of an electronic clock between overs. This rule will be applied not only in Twenty20 Internationals but also in all white-ball cricket, including One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

According to the new rule, the fielding team will have a 60-second countdown between overs. They must commence the next over before the countdown reaches zero. A 5-run penalty will be imposed for every breach of this rule after two warnings. The umpires have the authority to decide whether delays are caused by batters, DRS calls, or any unforeseen circumstances.

The ICC initially trialled this rule in December 2023. Although the trial period is set to end in April, the ICC and its cricket committee are believed to have found merit in making the rule permanent. It will now be a universal rule for every ICC white ball game.

Reserve Days in T20 World Cup 2024

The meeting also decided that the semifinal and final of the men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 will get a reserve day. Also in the group stage and Super Eight series, a minimum of 5 overs need to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a game, while a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled in the knock-out stages.