The tickets for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan between 19 February and 9 March 2025, will be available for general sale from Tuesday, January 28.

Tickets for group stage matches and the second semi-final to be played will be available at 1:00 pm GST (2:30 pm IST/ 9:00 am GMT) and can be bought through the Champions Trophy website. Physical tickets will also be available for purchase from 3 February at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced in due course.

Ticket information for India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 20 and 23 February and 2 March is yet to be announced.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday 9 March – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kickstart on 19 February with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening fixture in Karachi.

Champions Trophy group stage

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan