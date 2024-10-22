Mumbai: The ICC Board has proposed altering the tenure of its Chair and Independent Director to two three-year terms, replacing the existing structure of three two-year terms.

If ratified by the members, this change would allow BCCI secretary Jay Shah, poised to become the ICC’s head on December 1 this year, to lead for three years, with the possibility of a second term subject to board approval. Shah’s initial term as ICC chief would coincide with his three-year cooling-off period in the BCCI, set to commence in September 2025. An individual may serve as an office bearer within the Indian board for a total of 18 years, split equally between the board and a state association. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court-endorsed constitution mandates a compulsory three-year cooling-off period after six consecutive years as an office bearer in the BCCI or its state units.

At the ICC board meeting, the international body approved a series of women’s Associate Member T20 competitions to enhance the competitiveness of smaller cricket-playing nations in anticipation of the expansion of women’s events in the 2028-2031 cycle.

“The strategy involves establishing two annual T20 International tournaments from 2025 to 2028, providing structured cricket and context for 24 teams leading up to the 16-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030, with more details to follow,” the ICC statement read.

Additionally, the ICC board approved the Women’s Futures Tour Programme (FTP) and calendar for 2025-2029, which will be released shortly.

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) also decided that the Women’s rankings annual update will shift to May 1 from October 1 each year, and teams will now be required to have played at least eight matches, up from six, due to the significant increase in women’s international cricket.

Furthermore, the Chief Executives’ Committee confirmed the process for awarding ODI status to five of the 16 Associate Members for the 2025-2029 cycle. A maximum of two Associate Members qualifying for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will be granted ODI status, with the remaining spots based on the ICC T20I team rankings at the time of the annual update.

