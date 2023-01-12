ICC rankings: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make massive gains

New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli have made decent gains in the One Day International (ODI) batters’ rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Returning back to scoring ways in India’s first ODI of the 2023 season, Indian skipper Rohit played a sublime knock in the series opener against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Joining forces with opener Shubman Gill, veteran batter Rohit notched up a quick-fire half-century to turn the 1st ODI into a high-scoring contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit played a scintillating knock of 83 off 67 balls in the series opener between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati. While Rohit and Gill laid the foundation for a massive total, former Indian skipper Kohli slammed his 45th ODI ton in India’s convincing win over the Dasun Shanaka-led side. Kohli played a match-winning knock of 113 off 87 balls as India hammered Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the 1st ODI at Guwahati.

After guiding India to a memorable win over Sri Lanka, Kohli and Rohit have emerged as the two big gainers in the ODI batters’ rankings. Former Indian skipper Kohli has jumped two spots to secure the 6th place while India captain Rohit gained a spot to take the 8th position in the ODI rankings. Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka, whose brilliant century went in vain, has jumped 20 spots to seal the 61st spot in the batters’ rankings.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has emerged as the biggest gainer in the bowling charts. The Indian pacer has moved to the 18th spot after taking two wickets against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who warmed the bench in the series opener, has retained the top spot in the T20I batters’ rankings. Suryakumar had slammed a match-winning century in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Nicknamed SKY, India’s middle-order batter is on the cusp of breaking the all-time T20I rankings record. Suryakumar is only seven points behind England star Dawid Malan (915) in the all-time T20I batters’ rankings. The in-form batter has upstaged Babar Azam (896), Virat Kohli (897), and Aaron Finch (900) in the all-time list. In the newly released ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, the star batter has extended his reign on top of the standings from 883 rating points to 908.