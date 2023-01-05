ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Top Spot, Big Gains For Kishan & Hooda

New Delhi: India’s Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold the top spot in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters issued on Thursday while Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda also gained some better positions.

While India opener Ishan Kishan jumped 10 places to 23rd position, Deepak Hooda re-entered the top-100 in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters. Both moved upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday

Hooda moved up 40 places to 97th after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls while Kishan gained following his brisk 37-run knock at the top of the order.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold the top spot for batters.

India’s new T20I captain Hardik Pandya, up nine places to 76th among bowlers, is the other to move up the rankings.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga was once again a strong contributor against India with figures of 1/22 with the ball helping the right-armer move further clear as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

Hasaranga also scored a quick-fire 21 with the bat and that saw the 25-year-old jump two spots to fifth on the latest list for all-rounders.

In the Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the head of proceedings with a healthy lead despite his failure in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.