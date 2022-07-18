ICC Rankings: India Consolidate No.3 Position After ODI Series Win Against England

New Delhi: India have consolidated the third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings after their series win over England.

India achieved the feat after they clinched a 2-1 series win over England on Sunday.

While New Zealand continue to be in the No.1 spot with 128 rating points, England are second with 121 rating points.

With a rating of 109 points, India are three rating points clear of Pakistan (106) in the list.

However, there may be some changes in the coming week, as India could stretch their lead if they show a good performance in their three-match series against West Indies, starting this week.