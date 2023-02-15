ICC rankings blunder! Australia back as No. 1 Test side hours after ICC website showed India at top spot

The ICC Rankings witnessed a major goof-up on Wednesday afternoon as the site reflected India as the No. 1 Test team. However, hours later, Australia were back as the No. 1 Test side with the “Men In Blue” ranked second in the list.

Following India’s win against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series, Indian cricket fans were delighted on February 15 as ICC Rankings reflected India as the No. 1 Test team, throwing Australia to the second spot.

However, hours after India seemed to have taken the numero uno spot in all three formats of the game, the ICC website updated the rankings with Australia being the No. 1 team once again.

India, who have been the No. 1 side in white-ball cricket, also became the No. 1 Test on ICC’s website, which looks like a goof-up.

As per the updated rankings, Australia are the No. 1 Test team with 126 rating points with Rohit Sharma & Co. at the second spot with 115 rating points.