ICC Ranking: Ravindra Jadeja Storms Into Top 10, Ashwin Rises To 2nd Spot Among Bowlers

New Delhi: The remarkable career of James Anderson continues to reach new heights as the England quick overtook Australia captain Pat Cummins and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Rankings.

Anderson rises to the top on the back of his seven-wicket haul for England during their emphatic 267-run victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week, with the evergreen 40-year-old ending Cummins’ four-year reign as the top-ranked Test bowler.

It is the sixth time that Anderson has held the title as the premier bowler on the Test rankings, with the right-armer first scaling the heights back in May 2016 when he went past teammate Stuart Broad and Ashwin to hold top billing in a distinguished international career that commenced way back in 2003.

While the shakeup at the top of the Test bowler charts is the highlight of a big week of change on the rankings, there is also plenty of players on the move in other categories.

New Zealand pair Tom Blundell (11th) and Devon Conway (17th) rise to career-high positions on the rankings for Test batters, while England trio Ollie Pope (23rd), Harry Brook (31st) and Ben Duckett (38th) also earn the same recognition with their own highest ratings.

While spinner Ravindra Jadeja moving up seven places to ninth on the updated list for Test bowlers, Teammate Axar Patel – who is the second leading run-scorer for the series thus far with 158 runs – is also rewarded by moving up two places to fifth overall on the latest Test all-rounder rankings.