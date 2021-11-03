ICC Partners With Faze Technologies To Create Exclusive Digital Collectibles

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a partnership with Faze Technologies (Faze) to create exclusive digital collectibles of the greatest moments from ICC events.

Combining the ICC’s deep archive of historical moments with cutting-edge technology on the Flow blockchain, this new experience means fans can collect NFTs of some of the most talked about shots, catches, and wickets from ICC events.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to provide new ways for fans to celebrate the game we all love. Cricket has an outstanding track record of using technology to connect fans with our sport and this is our next evolution, from trading cards to video NFTs where fans can own their favourite plays from ICC events.”

Anshum Bhambri, CEO of Faze Technologies added: “Faze is building the metaverse for cricket. We are in a unique position to combine NFTs, gaming and money-can’t-buy experiences to create a platform for cricket aficionados to collect, use, play, and interact with cricket through NFTs. We can’t wait to give more than 1 billion cricket lovers the opportunity to own the game that means so much to them, and to engage with cricket in a whole new way.”

As well as the NFTs, the new platform will also engage with users through a variety of activations developed around marquee events, and the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. The ICC x Faze Digital Collectibles experience is open for early registrations and will take the craze for cricket to the next level with access to amazing features, integrations, gaming, and community engagement that place fans at the center of the sport.