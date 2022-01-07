ICC Partners With Fancraze To Unveil Crictos

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and FanCraze today unveiled Crictos, the official and exclusive digital collectibles range that captures some of the greatest and most memorable moments in international cricket.

Fans will be able to collect and trade their own slice of cricket history with Crictos which leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology to enable fans to own the best plays from ICC events. Fans are invited to pre-register on www.fancraze.com/icc for a chance to be a part of the first cohort that will own some of the most talked about shots, catches, and wickets in cricket history.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital said: “We are delighted to unveil Crictos today and are excited for our first pack drop later this month. Just as physical memorabilia has been a centerpiece of fandom for decades, we hope Crictos will become a digital record of fans’ love of the game. There is something for every fan with a range of rarities of Crictos with an entry pack costing $9.

Our first Crictos pack drop will be available later this month for pre-registered fans before a full launch later this year. It’s a unique opportunity to own and be part of historic moments in cricket and Crictos is the only way to collect match-defining plays from the ICC events archive.”

The initial Crictos release will feature video clips from two of the most memorable ICC men’s events in recent history, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. A fan can buy a pack which will include several Crictos, or they can purchase individual Crictos on FanCraze’s peer-to-peer marketplace.

Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze added: “Crictos builds off the key features of physical trading cards by adding digital elements like video highlights, 3D animations, a wider array of player statistics, and meta-data that make the Crictos usable across a wide array of applications. Cricket fans today are digitally native and building new fan engagement and social experiences is what excites us at FanCraze.”

All information on the first pack drop of Crictos and details of how to register are available on www.fancraze.com/icc