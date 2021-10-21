ICC Names Dettol As Hygiene Partner For Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Dubai: As millions of fans across the globe eagerly awaited the return of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council, and Dettol have joined forces to ensure world-class protection across the tournament with the power-brand announced as the Official Hygiene Partner.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is hosted by the BCCI and is taking place in the UAE and Oman from 17 October.

The partnership will see Dettol provide world-class disinfection products for thousands of cricket fans across the tournament.

Known for its commitment to innovation and excellence for more than 80 years and keeping people safe in more than 124 countries, Dettol is part of the Reckitt portfolio, which has a mission to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

According to recent findings of a study published by the American Journal of Infection Control, the active ingredients in Dettol and Lysol are effective in breaking the chain of infection of COVID-19.

“Cricket is more than just a sport in this part of the world and hygiene has never been more important,” says Tahir Malik, Senior Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Reckitt. “We are delighted to help play a crucial role in ensuring spectators can watch the world’s best players in action with the peace of mind that comes with the trusted protection of Dettol”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, “The safety of everyone connected with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is of absolute paramount importance, and Dettol will play a critical role in ensuring this over the coming weeks. We are grateful to have Dettol’s hygiene and sanitization products available at all World Cup venues, and to be supported by their broader expertise behind the scenes at this event. It has taken an immense amount of effort to prepare for this tournament and the ICC is proud to be staging another global spectacle for our sport, one that we hope brings joy to communities and homes around the world during these difficult times.