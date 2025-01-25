Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024.

The team includes three other Indian players: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh. Despite his performance in the T20 World Cup final, Virat Kohli did not make the team. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is also part of the squad. The team was announced on January 25, 2025.

Despite his match-winning knock in the final of the T20 World Cup in June, Virat Kohli doesn’t find a place in the curated team. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals after helping India lift the world title in Barbados last year.

India’s dominance in the team is understandable, given their triumph in the T20 World Cup, which ended an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy in men’s cricket.

The pace-bowling unit of the T20I Team of the Year consists entirely of Indian players, with Bumrah, Arshdeep, and Hardik forming the attack. This was the same combination India used during their successful T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the West Indies.

Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga have been named as the two specialist spinners, while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is the lone all-rounder in the team.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings alongside Australian star Travis Head, while England’s big-hitting Phil Salt takes the No. 3 spot. Pakistan’s Babar Azam is slotted at No. 4, while Nicholas Pooran will add firepower to the middle order in addition to donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Although Babar Azam struggled in the T20 World Cup, managing just 122 runs in four matches, he was among the leading run-scorers in the format in 2024, amassing 738 runs in 24 matches.