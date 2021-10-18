ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Is Simple-Do It For Virat Kohli: Suresh Raina

“For India, the message at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is simple – do it for Virat Kohli. It will probably be his last time at this tournament as captain, so it’s very important for him to make everyone believe we can do it and for us to get behind him,” Suresh Raina wrote in a column for the ICC.

About the conditions in UAE, Raina mentioned: “The conditions in UAE are very similar to what we play in India and also in Pakistan. It’s a good opportunity for the Asian teams to come and play their natural game.”

“All of our players have just played the Indian Premier League in the UAE and they have played themselves into top form with eight or nine games in this environment. This gives India an edge on all other teams and makes them one of the big favourites to win the T20 World Cup in my opinion,” added Raina.

Raina further stated that mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could well play a key role for Team India. “My experience in the IPL was that the wickets in UAE and Oman will be very, very challenging when it comes to the mystery spinners. That makes Varun Chakaravarthy the main guy in the India bowling attack. He has shown he can exploit the pace of the pitches. Varun has only played three T20Is but I’m not concerned by any lack of experience,” Raina wrote.

“There is plenty of experience in this team, particularly in the seam attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular leads the way when it comes to experience and knowledge of how to deal with the big games. The inclusion of Shardul Thakur can also give extra strength to the fast bowlers that Virat has at his disposal,” mentioned the 34-year-old Super King.