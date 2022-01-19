ICC Launches 2nd Edition Of 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme
Dubai: 20 future female leaders in cricket will be part of ICC’s 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme, a mentoring scheme designed to support female talent in cricket.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a further 20 future female leaders in cricket have been selected to be part of the second edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme.
The mentoring scheme, designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport, will see the women paired with senior leaders over a six-month period.
This follows the overwhelming success of the first edition of 100% Cricket Future Leaders programme which concluded at the end of last year.
The second intake features talent from 19 ICC member nations who applied to be on the programme which is part of the ICC’s strategy to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women in cricket.
Batch 2 commencing January 2022:
|Mentee
|Mentor
|1
|Abbi Aitken-Drummond
Cricket Scotland
|Steve Elworthy
CEO, Surrey County Cricket Club
|2
|Amanda Reifer
Cricket West Indies
|Ramiz Raja
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – Pakistan
|3
|Harini Rana
Mumbai Indians, India
|Paraag Marathe
Chairman, USA Cricket – USA
|4
|Ijeoma Okigbo
Senior Sports Correspondent, Nigeria
|Sharda Ugra
Senior Sports Journalist – India
|5
|Joan Norton
Senior Commercial Strategy Manager, Cricket Australia
|Anurag Dahiya
Chief Commercial Officer, ICC
|6
|Karen Smithies
Administrator, Titans Cricket Team, South Africa
|Andrea Nelson
CEO, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup – NZ
|7
|Laura Peacock
Intelligence Analyst, ICC
|Dhiraj Malhotra
GM Cricket Operations and Game Development, BCCI – India
|8
|Lucy Pringle
Women and Girls Cricket Development Officer, Durham Cricket, England
|Finn Bradshaw
Head of Digital, ICC
|9
|Margaret Sibona
Game Development Manager/Warden, Cricket Papua New Guinea
|Olivia Thornton
CEO, ACT Cricket – Australia
|10
|Marina Iqbal
Women’s Selection Committee, Pakistan Cricket Board
|Sanjog Gupta
Head of Sports, Star and Disney India
|11
|Mary-Anne Musonda
Captain, Zimbabwe Women’s National Team
|Rebecca Rolls
Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Sport NZ
|12
|Michell Pereira
Match Referee, Sri Lanka Cricket
|Claire Polosak
ICC Elite Match Official – Australia
|13
|Niamh O’Shea
Marketing Manager, Cricket Ireland
|Emma Baldwin
Head, Global Wine Delivery at Pernod Ricard – Australia
|14
|Nicky Britten
League Manager – Super Smash, New Zealand Cricket
|Betty Timmer
Managing Director, Events, Cricket Netherlands
|15
|Samantha Hickman
Head of National Development, Cricket Peru
|Warren Deutrom
CEO, Cricket Ireland – UK
|16
|Shivani Mishra
Women’s National Coach Qatar Cricket Association
|Hilton Moreeng
Coach, South Africa Women’s Team – South Africa
|17
|Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau
General Manager, Samoa International Cricket Association
|Sarah Styles
Director, Office for Women in Sport & Rec (Aus Govt) – Australia
|18
|Stephanie Frohnmayer
Cricketer, German women’s national cricket team
|Michelle Enright
CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee – Australia
|19
|Tammy Chu
Cricket Development Cricket Hong Kong
|Beth Barrett-Wild
Head, Women’s Hundred & Female Engagement, ECB –
|20
|Tuba Sangar
Womens’ Cricket, Afghanistan Cricket Board
|Rashpal Bajwa
President, Cricket Canada
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “The response from our first batch of Future Leaders has been fantastic and we are delighted to enter the second edition with another talented group of future female leaders of our sport.
“The programme has incredible support from both our Members and the mentors who are so generous with their time and knowledge. There is a genuine desire across cricket to commit to creating a sport that is played, enjoyed, and administered equally by men and women and 100% Future Leaders is a great example of this. Congratulations to our next intake of Future Leaders and we look forward to a productive learning experience for everyone involved.”
The second edition of programme will also include two workshops with programme guide Belinda Clark AO, followed by several interactions between the inaugural batch and the second batch of mentees also.