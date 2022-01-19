ICC Launches 2nd Edition Of 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme


By Pradeep Sahoo
Dubai: 20 future female leaders in cricket will be part of ICC’s 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme, a mentoring scheme designed to support female talent in cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a further 20 future female leaders in cricket have been selected to be part of the second edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme.

The mentoring scheme, designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport, will see the women paired with senior leaders over a six-month period.

This follows the overwhelming success of the first edition of 100% Cricket Future Leaders programme which concluded at the end of last year.

The second intake features talent from 19 ICC member nations who applied to be on the programme which is part of the ICC’s strategy to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women in cricket.

 

Batch 2 commencing January 2022:

  Mentee Mentor
1 Abbi Aitken-Drummond
Cricket Scotland		 Steve Elworthy

CEO, Surrey County Cricket Club
2 Amanda Reifer

Cricket West Indies

 Ramiz Raja

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – Pakistan
3 Harini Rana
Mumbai Indians, India		 Paraag Marathe

Chairman, USA Cricket – USA
4 Ijeoma Okigbo
Senior Sports Correspondent, Nigeria		 Sharda Ugra

Senior Sports Journalist – India
5 Joan Norton
Senior Commercial Strategy Manager, Cricket Australia		 Anurag Dahiya

Chief Commercial Officer, ICC
6 Karen Smithies
Administrator, Titans Cricket Team, South Africa		 Andrea Nelson

CEO, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup – NZ
7 Laura Peacock
Intelligence Analyst, ICC		 Dhiraj Malhotra

GM Cricket Operations and Game Development, BCCI – India
8 Lucy Pringle
Women and Girls Cricket Development Officer, Durham Cricket, England		 Finn Bradshaw

Head of Digital, ICC
9 Margaret Sibona
Game Development Manager/Warden, Cricket Papua New Guinea		 Olivia Thornton

CEO, ACT Cricket – Australia
10 Marina Iqbal
Women’s Selection Committee, Pakistan Cricket Board		 Sanjog Gupta

Head of Sports, Star and Disney India
11 Mary-Anne Musonda
Captain, Zimbabwe Women’s National Team		 Rebecca Rolls

Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Sport NZ
12 Michell Pereira
Match Referee, Sri Lanka Cricket		 Claire Polosak

ICC Elite Match Official – Australia
13 Niamh O’Shea
Marketing Manager, Cricket Ireland		 Emma Baldwin

Head, Global Wine Delivery at Pernod Ricard – Australia
14 Nicky Britten
League Manager – Super Smash, New Zealand Cricket		 Betty Timmer

Managing Director, Events, Cricket Netherlands
15 Samantha Hickman
Head of National Development, Cricket Peru		 Warren Deutrom

CEO, Cricket Ireland – UK
16 Shivani Mishra
Women’s National Coach Qatar Cricket Association		 Hilton Moreeng

Coach, South Africa Women’s Team – South Africa
17 Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau
General Manager, Samoa International Cricket Association		 Sarah Styles

Director, Office for Women in Sport & Rec (Aus Govt) – Australia
18 Stephanie Frohnmayer
Cricketer, German women’s national cricket team		 Michelle Enright

CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee – Australia
19 Tammy Chu
Cricket Development Cricket Hong Kong		 Beth Barrett-Wild

Head, Women’s Hundred & Female Engagement, ECB –
20 Tuba Sangar
Womens’ Cricket, Afghanistan Cricket Board		 Rashpal Bajwa

President, Cricket Canada

 

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “The response from our first batch of Future Leaders has been fantastic and we are delighted to enter the second edition with another talented group of future female leaders of our sport.

“The programme has incredible support from both our Members and the mentors who are so generous with their time and knowledge. There is a genuine desire across cricket to commit to creating a sport that is played, enjoyed, and administered equally by men and women and 100% Future Leaders is a great example of this. Congratulations to our next intake of Future Leaders and we look forward to a productive learning experience for everyone involved.”

The second edition of programme will also include two workshops with programme guide Belinda Clark AO, followed by several interactions between the inaugural batch and the second batch of mentees also.

