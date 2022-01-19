ICC Launches 2nd Edition Of 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme

Dubai: 20 future female leaders in cricket will be part of ICC’s 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme, a mentoring scheme designed to support female talent in cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a further 20 future female leaders in cricket have been selected to be part of the second edition of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme.

The mentoring scheme, designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport, will see the women paired with senior leaders over a six-month period.

This follows the overwhelming success of the first edition of 100% Cricket Future Leaders programme which concluded at the end of last year.

The second intake features talent from 19 ICC member nations who applied to be on the programme which is part of the ICC’s strategy to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women in cricket.

Batch 2 commencing January 2022:

Mentee Mentor 1 Abbi Aitken-Drummond

Cricket Scotland Steve Elworthy CEO, Surrey County Cricket Club 2 Amanda Reifer Cricket West Indies Ramiz Raja Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – Pakistan 3 Harini Rana

Mumbai Indians, India Paraag Marathe Chairman, USA Cricket – USA 4 Ijeoma Okigbo

Senior Sports Correspondent, Nigeria Sharda Ugra Senior Sports Journalist – India 5 Joan Norton

Senior Commercial Strategy Manager, Cricket Australia Anurag Dahiya Chief Commercial Officer, ICC 6 Karen Smithies

Administrator, Titans Cricket Team, South Africa Andrea Nelson CEO, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup – NZ 7 Laura Peacock

Intelligence Analyst, ICC Dhiraj Malhotra GM Cricket Operations and Game Development, BCCI – India 8 Lucy Pringle

Women and Girls Cricket Development Officer, Durham Cricket, England Finn Bradshaw Head of Digital, ICC 9 Margaret Sibona

Game Development Manager/Warden, Cricket Papua New Guinea Olivia Thornton CEO, ACT Cricket – Australia 10 Marina Iqbal

Women’s Selection Committee, Pakistan Cricket Board Sanjog Gupta Head of Sports, Star and Disney India 11 Mary-Anne Musonda

Captain, Zimbabwe Women’s National Team Rebecca Rolls Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Sport NZ 12 Michell Pereira

Match Referee, Sri Lanka Cricket Claire Polosak ICC Elite Match Official – Australia 13 Niamh O’Shea

Marketing Manager, Cricket Ireland Emma Baldwin Head, Global Wine Delivery at Pernod Ricard – Australia 14 Nicky Britten

League Manager – Super Smash, New Zealand Cricket Betty Timmer Managing Director, Events, Cricket Netherlands 15 Samantha Hickman

Head of National Development, Cricket Peru Warren Deutrom CEO, Cricket Ireland – UK 16 Shivani Mishra

Women’s National Coach Qatar Cricket Association Hilton Moreeng Coach, South Africa Women’s Team – South Africa 17 Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau

General Manager, Samoa International Cricket Association Sarah Styles Director, Office for Women in Sport & Rec (Aus Govt) – Australia 18 Stephanie Frohnmayer

Cricketer, German women’s national cricket team Michelle Enright CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee – Australia 19 Tammy Chu

Cricket Development Cricket Hong Kong Beth Barrett-Wild Head, Women’s Hundred & Female Engagement, ECB – 20 Tuba Sangar

Womens’ Cricket, Afghanistan Cricket Board Rashpal Bajwa President, Cricket Canada

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “The response from our first batch of Future Leaders has been fantastic and we are delighted to enter the second edition with another talented group of future female leaders of our sport.

“The programme has incredible support from both our Members and the mentors who are so generous with their time and knowledge. There is a genuine desire across cricket to commit to creating a sport that is played, enjoyed, and administered equally by men and women and 100% Future Leaders is a great example of this. Congratulations to our next intake of Future Leaders and we look forward to a productive learning experience for everyone involved.”

The second edition of programme will also include two workshops with programme guide Belinda Clark AO, followed by several interactions between the inaugural batch and the second batch of mentees also.