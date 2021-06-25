ICC Congratulates Kiwis For Becoming Test Cricket’s First Official Champion

After clinching the first-ever World Test Championship Cup and beating the most impactful test team in the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday congratulated the New Zealand team.

The most heartbreaking was to lose the 50-over World Cup against England but healing that pain made Balckcaps stronger and here is the result. They become the first nation to win the first-ever Test World Cup.

Geoff Allardice, ICC Acting CEO, said, “I would like to congratulate the first-ever World Test Champions, the Black Caps who displayed the skill and temperament required to be the best Test team in the world.

“I would also like to congratulate the Indian team, who performed so consistently to qualify for the Final and came so close to winning it.”

Allardice said both teams showed their quality and it was an outstanding game of Test cricket that will live long in the memories of cricket fans around the world.

“(It was) also played in a great spirit that highlighted the mutual respect between the teams,” he said.

“Throughout the two year World Test Championship both Kane and Virat made no secret of their desire to win the Test Mace and that was clearly evident over the last six days. The quality of play was befitting of two best Test teams in the world and it was an enthralling game,” Allardice said.