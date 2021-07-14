ICC Confirms New Points System For Second Edition Of WTC

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council has confirmed the points system for the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The ICC also said that the bilateral series’ will be part of the 2021-’23 cycle which kicks off in August.

It also announced the fixtures for the competition.

New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the Test Championship after they beat India in the final in Southampton in July.

India will play away from home against England, Bangladesh, and South Africa, while Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are the home series’ for Virat Kohli’s side.

<>

🔸 12 points available every match, irrespective of series length

🔸 Teams to be ranked on percentage of points won The new points system for #WTC23 is revealed 🔢 pic.twitter.com/9IglLPKRa1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

</>

Each match of the upcoming WTC will now be contested for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, moving away from the previous system where the same number of points were allocated to each series, divided across the number of matches played.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the changes had been made to simplify the points system while taking learnings from the disruption last year:

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing, while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests.

“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played.”

As in the first edition of the championship, nine teams will play six series each, three home and three away with the cut-off date being 31 March 2023.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root looked forward to doing their best in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, which commences with the England-India series in Nottingham on 4 August.