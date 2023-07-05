ICAI Result 2023 Live: CA Final, Inter May result out

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Inter and Final May exam result 2023 today, July 5. It can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number along with their roll numbers.

The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam was started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.

10.24% pass both groups

Group I

Appeared: 100781

Pass:19103

Pass percentage:18.95 per cent

Group II

Appeared: 81956

Pass:19208

Pass percentage: 23.44 per cent

Both groups

Appeared: 39195

Pass: 4014

Pass percentage: 10.24 per cent