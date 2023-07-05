ICAI Result 2023 Live: CA Final, Inter May result out
New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Inter and Final May exam result 2023 today, July 5. It can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”
Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number along with their roll numbers.
The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam was started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.
10.24% pass both groups
Group I
Appeared: 100781
Pass:19103
Pass percentage:18.95 per cent
Group II
Appeared: 81956
Pass:19208
Pass percentage: 23.44 per cent
Both groups
Appeared: 39195
Pass: 4014
Pass percentage: 10.24 per cent
Comments are closed.