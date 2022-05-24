ICAI organises training programme on GST for Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has organised a Two Day Training Programme on GST as an outreach event for the capacity building of the officials of the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha at Bhubaneswar on 23rd and 24th May, 2022.

The training programme was inaugurated by Sushil Kumar Lohani, IAS, Commissioner, CT & GST, Odisha. Sushil Kumar Lohani appreciated the efforts of the ICAI in GST knowledge dissemination and exhorted the officials of his department to sincerely attend the training for deriving maximum benefit from the deliberations. 220 officials of the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha attended the training programme. Senior and erudite faculty of ICAI deliberated on the various topics included in the training programme namely, GST in real estate and works contract including analysis of financial statements of real estate company with GST perspective, consumption taxes-India’s international engagement, scrutiny and analysis of returns, audit and analysis of financial statements with GST perspective.

The CA. Rajendra Kumar P, Chairman of GST & Indirect Taxes Committee of ICAI said that the training programme will go a long way in strengthening the skills and abilities of the officials of the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha and will enhance the efficiency and working of the tax administration, which will in turn be beneficial for the taxpayers. CA. Umesh Ramnarayan Sharma, Vice-Chairman GST & Indirect Taxes Committee of ICAI stated that the ICAI through its GST & Indirect Taxes Committee, supports the Government and public sector units in capacity building of their officials in the area of GST. Also present at the inauguration were Shri Saurya Ranjan Mishra, Special Commissioner, Commercial Tax and GST, Shri Nihar Ranjan Nayak, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax and GST, CA. Ranjan Kumar Prusty, Chairman, Bhubaneswar Branch of ICAI, CA. Gagan Bihari Das, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Branch of ICAI.

The CA. Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Vice Chairman and CA. Mahendra Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, EICASA also present in the Meeting.