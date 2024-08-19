IC814: “It Was My Dream to Work with Vijay Varma…,” says Dia Mirza

Vijay Varma’s intense portrayal of a complex character in the highly anticipated series IC814 has been garnering widespread acclaim. The actor’s dedication to his craft is evident in every frame, leaving a lasting impression on both audiences and co-stars.

At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia Mirza couldn’t resist singing praises for Vijay’s immersive approach for his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character, revealing that she never caught a glimpse of him outside of his character during the entire shoot.

Talking about the same, she revealed, “This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are the part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I’m such a huge fan.”

IC814 promises to be a thrilling ride filled with suspense and drama. With a stellar cast led by the immensely talented Vijay Varma, the series is generating immense buzz. Get ready to be captivated as the story unfolds when IC814 premieres on August 29 on streaming giant Netflix.