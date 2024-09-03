New Delhi: Netflix has assured the Indian government that it will be sensitive to national sentiments following the controversy surrounding its series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.” The streaming platform faced backlash for using Hindu names for terrorists in the series, which depicts the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 by Pakistan-based militants.

In response to the government’s concerns, Netflix has committed to conducting a thorough content review. Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s content head, met with officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to discuss the issue. She assured that future content would align with the nation’s cultural and emotional sensitivities.

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has drawn criticism for its portrayal of the hijackers, with some viewers objecting to the “humane” depiction of the perpetrators3. Netflix has promised to ensure that all future releases will be more considerate of India’s sentiments.