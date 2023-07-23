Ibrahim Ali Khan takes dig at paparazzi as he walks out of movie theatre holding Palak Tiwari’s jacket

Mumbai: Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been spotted together in the past and recently, the dating rumours around the rumoured couple made a comeback. On Saturday, Palak and Ibrahim were supposedly on a movie date but the two did not pose together for the photographers.

Rumoured lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari snapped together for a movie date last night.💓#palaktiwari #ibrahimalikhan #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/Ht2RUqilag — E24 (@E24bollynews) July 23, 2023

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari were not spotted together but were at the same location for a movie. Palak was shying away from the cameras but after the film Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak’s jacket. Although Ibrahim tried hiding the jacket, it was fairly obvious that the two were indeed catching a film together.

On being captured, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen talking on the phone as he said, “Haan media be hai yahan pe, ekdum muh me ghus gya hai. (Yes, the media is also here. They are in my face.) ”