New Delhi: In the run-up to the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand and pursuance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ National Sports Day 2024 celebrations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized “Khel Utsav 2024” from 27th August 2024 to 30th August 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

In its maiden edition, the Ministry organized tournaments in four sports viz. Cricket, Hockey, Badminton and Table Tennis. More than 200 officials and staff of the Ministry participated in this event with zeal and fervour to make the event a huge success. The Ministry intends to include more sports in upcoming editions of Khel Utsav.

A ceremony for the distribution of Major Dhyan Chand trophies was held on 4th September 2024 at PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. The trophy distribution ceremony was graced by the Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sh. Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials of the Ministry.